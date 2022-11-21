The MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Justin Fields

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The MRI results are reportedly in for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields hurt his shoulder in the loss to the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star admitted he was hurting pretty bad. The MRI results are reportedly encouraging, though.

Ian Rapoport said the MRI results came back in good shape.

"Justin Fields is considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury following his MRI today, coach Matt Eberflus said. Much more optimism today than there was on Sunday night," he reported on Monday.

The Bears hopefully won't be without Fields for long, if any games at all.

Chicago dropped to 3-8 on the season with Sunday's loss to Atlanta.