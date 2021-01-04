The NFC Playoff Matchups Are Pretty Much Set

With most of the Week 17 games done, we’re closing in on determining all of the 2020 NFL playoff participants. But the NFC playoff matchups for the Wildcard Weekend appear to be set.

With the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chicago Bears are in the playoffs as the first-ever No. 7 seed. They will take on the No. 2 seeded New Orleans Saints next weekend.

There will be an NFC West showdown in Seattle as the Rams take on the No. 3 seeded Seahawks. The two teams split their regular season showdowns. The rubber match will determine who goes to the NFC Divisional Round.

Finally there are the No. 5 seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their opponent will either be the 6-10 New York Giants, or the Washington Football Team should they beat the Philadelphia Eagles later tonight.

The Green Bay Packers secured the No. 1 seed and the only bye in the NFC with their win over the Bears.

Most analysts will give the 11-5 Bucs and the 12-4 Saints the edge in the Wildcard games. The Bears are only 8-8 while the NFC East champion will have a losing record.

As for Rams-Seahawks, nobody can really predict what we’ll get from them. While the Rams offense couldn’t do a whole lot with backup QB John Wofford today, the defense was lights out against the Cardinals.

The lowest seed to come out of Wildcard Weekend will play the Packers in the Divisional Round. The two higher seeds will play each other.

Wildcard Weekend always gives us some incredible football and this year should be no exception.

Who do you have winning the NFC playoff matchups next weekend?