The NFL Had 4 Players Taken Into Custody On Saturday

Saturday wasn’t a great day for the NFL as four players were taken into custody on a wide variety of criminal charges.

Most notably, New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to authorities in Florida. The pair is accused of executing an armed robbery in Miramar on Wednesday, with Baker using a semi-automatic firearm and Dunbar’s assistance to steal over $70,000 of cash and jewelry. Arrest warrants were issued for both players on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested Saturday morning on charges of seconnd degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was placed on $25,000 bond.

Finally, Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was picked up Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. A pistol was found in the second-year pro’s car.

Despite the slew of embarrassing headlines, there are several people around the league cautioning against the popular narrative that NFL players with time on their hands are bound to get arrested.

“…players may have more time and more opportunities to get themselves into trouble.” This assertion is wrong. In 2019, from February through May, 10 NFL players were arrested, cited, or surrendered to police. From February 2020 through today there have been 8. (h/t @USATODAY) https://t.co/4zuoHytsAf — Brian Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) May 17, 2020

I don’t know who needs to hear this on this beautiful Sunday morning but don’t let a few stupid arrests make you say “All NFL players do is get in trouble” because that is a lie. A handful of guys making stupid decisions doesn’t speak for the entire league. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 17, 2020

There are currently 2,880 players on NFL rosters. Ninety per team. Five arrests is 0.17 percent of the league. Well less than 1 percent. https://t.co/FLlxtKNdit — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 17, 2020

Overall though, this is a weekend the league would rather forget. Multiple arrests in a 24-hour span is never a good thing.

Most likely, we’ll find out more on each of these allegations and how the legal process will play out in the coming days.