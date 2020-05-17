The Spun

The NFL Had 4 Players Taken Into Custody On Saturday

Deandre Baker reacts to breaking up a pass.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 09: Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Saturday wasn’t a great day for the NFL as four players were taken into custody on a wide variety of criminal charges.

Most notably, New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to authorities in Florida. The pair is accused of executing an armed robbery in Miramar on Wednesday, with Baker using a semi-automatic firearm and Dunbar’s assistance to steal over $70,000 of cash and jewelry. Arrest warrants were issued for both players on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested Saturday morning on charges of seconnd degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was placed on $25,000 bond.

Finally, Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was picked up Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. A pistol was found in the second-year pro’s car.

Despite the slew of embarrassing headlines, there are several people around the league cautioning against the popular narrative that NFL players with time on their hands are bound to get arrested.

Overall though, this is a weekend the league would rather forget. Multiple arrests in a 24-hour span is never a good thing.

Most likely, we’ll find out more on each of these allegations and how the legal process will play out in the coming days.

