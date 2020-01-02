The NFL Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 Finalists Have Been Revealed

For the NFL’s 100th anniversary, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton is expected to have a larger than usual class. With the full Class of 2020 expected to be announced before the Super Bowl, the selection committee has announced its 15 finalists.

According to NFL.com, here are the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020:

Troy Polamalu (S)

Edgerrin James (RB)

Zach Thomas (LB)

Bryant Young (DT)

Richard Seymour (DE/DT)

John Lynch (FS)

Steve Atwater (S)

Leroy Butler (S)

Reggie Wayne (WR)

Torry Holt (WR)

Isaac Bruce (WR)

Sam Mills (LB)

Tony Boseli (OT)

Alan Faneca (G)

Steve Hutchinson (G)

The group of 15 was whittled down from 25, which was itself reduced from 122 Modern Era candidates nominated at the start of the year.

Only five of these NFL legends will be enshrined in Canton this year though.

But Polamalu is certainly expected to make the final cut and earn induction.

The Steelers legend was an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion in his 12-year career. He was also a six-time All-Pro selection, the 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and was voted to the 2000s All-Decade team.

Another player who certainly has a strong case for the Hall of Fame is Reggie Wayne. The six-time Pro Bowler was Peyton Manning’s go-to guy for several years, and retired in the top ten for receiving yards and touchdowns. He won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts, led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007, and recorded seven straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also select 15 additional inductees from a list of 38 Centennial Slate Finalists that were announced in December.

Who will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2020?