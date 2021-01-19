The NFL Has Announced Its Super Bowl LV Referees

We won’t know the matchup for Super Bowl LV until Sunday night, but we already know who will be in charge of the action on the field.

The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LV this afternoon. It is a history-making group.

Down judge Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. Thomas is in her sixth season as an NFL official.

The referee for the game is veteran Carl Cheffers, who has two decades worth of experience and has called 17 career playoff games. Cheffers was on thew crew for Super Bowl LI four years ago.

Four other officials–umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, side judge Eugene Hall and back judge Dino Paganelli–have Super bowl experience as well. The full crew can be seen below.

The #SBLV crew: • Carl Cheffers (R)

• Fred Bryan (U)

• Sarah Thomas (DJ)

• Rusty Baynes (LJ)

• James Coleman (FJ)

• Eugene Hall (SJ)

• Dino Paganelli (BJ)

• Mike Wimmer (RO) Sarah makes history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. https://t.co/EVvz45QgFx pic.twitter.com/tDvWZPx9JG — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 19, 2021

Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa on Sunday, February 7. CBS will broadcast the action.

The game will feature either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs out of the AFC against the Green Bay Packers or Tampa Buccaneers from the NFC. If the Bucs make it, they’ll become the first team in NFL history to participate in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.