The NFL Has Announced Its Super Bowl LV Referees

Bill Vinovich and other referees stand on field around NFL logo before a game.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the NFL Referee crew Michael Banks #72, Greg Meyer #78, Bruce Stritesky #102, Phil McKinnely #110, Head Referee Bill Vinovich #52, Mark Perlman #9, and Gary Cavaletto #60 (L-R) pose for a photograph before the game between Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers before the game at the Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

We won’t know the matchup for Super Bowl LV until Sunday night, but we already know who will be in charge of the action on the field.

The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LV this afternoon. It is a history-making group.

Down judge Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. Thomas is in her sixth season as an NFL official.

The referee for the game is veteran Carl Cheffers, who has two decades worth of experience and has called 17 career playoff games. Cheffers was on thew crew for Super Bowl LI four years ago.

Four other officials–umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, side judge Eugene Hall and back judge Dino Paganelli–have Super bowl experience as well. The full crew can be seen below.

Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa on Sunday, February 7. CBS will broadcast the action.

The game will feature either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs out of the AFC against the Green Bay Packers or Tampa Buccaneers from the NFC. If the Bucs make it, they’ll become the first team in NFL history to participate in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.


