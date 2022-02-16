The NFL Has Hired A Prominent Lawyer: Fans React

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned who the NFL hired to defend itself against former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores‘ racial discrimination lawsuit.

According to Bloomberg, the league hired former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch. A partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, Lynch is reportedly working with Brad Karp, the firm’s chairman, on the case.

Most people might know her name from when she served as the AG under President Barack Obama from April 27, 2015 through the end of his second term in office in January 2017.

It didn’t take long for football fans to start reacting to the news. Even if they’re in the wrong, one person believes the NFL is entitled to a good defense.

“Everyone is entitled to a defense,” one person said.

Everyone is entitled to a defense https://t.co/i24n1whWfA — Ryan L. Nave (@rlnave) February 16, 2022

While Lynch is getting criticized for defending the NFL, others believe this is a smart move by the league.

“This is definitely a ‘chess not checkers’ move on the part of the NFL,” one person said.

This is definitely a “chess not checkers” move on the part of the NFL. https://t.co/q8UtO2Dj2a — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) February 16, 2022

Someone else pointed out the NFL will be paying a considerable amount of money for its defense.

“The league must be paying Lynch an unconscionable amount to represent it in this case. Can’t help but think it’d have been far cheaper and likely more profitable to simply not discriminate,” Adrienne Lawrence said.

The league must be paying Lynch an unconscionable amount to represent it in this case. Can't help but think it'd have been far cheaper and likely more profitable to simply not discriminate. https://t.co/K83BNdob5s — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) February 16, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out.