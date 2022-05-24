The NFL Has Made A Change To The Rooney Rule

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The NFL adopted the Rooney Rule in an effort to improve its hiring practices and provide opportunities to diverse candidates. Although there has been a lot of talk about it not being very effective, the league isn't ready to drastically change its approach.

In fact, the NFL appears to be doubling down on the Rooney Rule.

It was announced on Tuesday that the quarterbacks coach job will be subject to the Rooney Rule. This means an outside interview with a diverse candidate must be had before a team makes a final decision.

This is the third year in a row that changes have been made to the Rooney Rule.

In 2020, the NFL approved a rewards system for teams that develop minority talent that go on to become general managers o head coaches for other teams.

One year later, the NFL announced that teams must interview at least two outside minority candidates for head coaching positions and at least one outside minority candidate for a coordinator job.

Only time will tell if this latest change helps the league achieve its goal.