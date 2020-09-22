The NFL Has Reportedly Fined 3 Coaches For Not Wearing Masks Sunday

The NFL has begun making good on its promise to dock head coaches for not wearing their masks properly on the sideline during games.

According to multiple reports, the league is fining three head coaches and their respective teams heavily for not wearing their masks on Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the three coaches are Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan.

All three men are being hit with $100,000 citations. Their teams will be fined $250,000 each.

These penalties come after the NFL warned teams repeatedly that failing to adhere to COVID-19 sideline protocols would result in financial ramifications.

NFL executive Troy Vincent told teams in a memo last week that “becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

Considering both head coaches in tonight’s Monday night matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have been maskless, expect more fines to be levied tomorrow.

In back-to-back camera shots, Sean Payton and Jon Gruden not wearing masks. Unbelievable. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 22, 2020

Such is life in the NFL amid the COVID-19 pandemic.