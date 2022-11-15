The NFL Is Considering Games In 2 More Countries

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: A general view of the inside of the stadium in the third quarter during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images) Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The NFL played its first-ever regular season game in Germany last weekend.

According to a Ken Maguire of the Associated Press, the league is looking to incorporate other European countries soon.

NFL Head of UK and Europe Brett Gosper told Maguire that hosting games in Spain and France is "very much on our radar" in the coming years.

“We need to do our homework to make sure that there is the possibility of a place to land any games in those markets, gauge interest of the host stadia, gauge interest of the host city, even the government, as to their enthusiasm to help us bring a game,” Gosper said.

The NFL has played games in London since 2007, and recently expanded its footprint to Germany for the first time.

Despite shoddy field conditions, last Sunday's Bucs-Seahawks game at Allianz Arena in Munich was largely successful, and the country could be called on to host additional games in future seasons.

After Spain and France, Gosper told Maguire that the Nordic markets--"Sweden in particular"--would be next.