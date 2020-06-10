The NFL Is Reportedly Considering A Major Preseason Change

Few parts of the NFL season are more reviled by fans and players alike as the preseason. Between the high risk of injury, vanilla offenses, lack of indicators of regular season ability and lack of starters even playing, people have wanted to reduce the four-game summer exhibition for years now.

But after many years of clamoring for changes to the preseason, fans could be on the verge of getting their wish. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA is negotiating on reducing the number of preseason games from four to two.

However, this change would only apply to the 2020 season for now. Per the report, this reduced number of preseason games would “allow for a longer ‘ramp-up’ period.” It would also offer added time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for COVID-19 testing.

As of writing, the NFL is still slated to begin all game-related events on time. But to date, nearly all major offseason activities have been conducted virtually.

Under this proposal, though, the first preseason game might be moved back at least a few weeks. It would also greatly reduced the amount of travel time for all teams.

This idea seems to be some ways off from becoming a reality as Pelissero said. But if it does happen, and teams manage to mitigate all of the problems that go into it, the reduced preseason movement could gain more steam.

