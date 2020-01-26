The NFL Is Testing 2 New Rules At The Pro Bowl Today

In recent years, the NFL Pro Bowl has become a showcase for all kinds of silliness, ranging from players lining up on opposite sides of the field, to the other team. But the NFL has also had the idea of using the game to test out some new rules under competitive circumstances, and this year’s Pro Bowl will be no different.

NFL Officiating announced this week that two new rules will be tested in today’s Pro Bowl. The new rules will impact options for teams after field goal and the false start penalty.

Here are the two changes:

After a successful field goal try or attempt, the scoring team will have the option to either give the opponent the ball at the opponent’s 25-yard line; OR, the scoring team can choose to get the ball back at their own 25-yard line with a fourth-and-15. If the scoring team takes the second option and converts the fourth down, they continue the new drive as normal. It will no longer be considered a false start penalty for an eligible receiver in a two-point stance to move just one foot as long as he resets before the snap. Instead, that receiver will be considered “in motion.”

The #ProBowl gives us a chance to test new rules in a game setting. This year’s changes include giving teams new options after a successful field goal or try attempt and adjustments to the false start. https://t.co/agnWbdi5bA pic.twitter.com/MXh7LxWMXM — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 26, 2020

Last year’s Pro Bowl saw a few changes: a 35-second play clock and the clock running after incompletions.

Only a few of the rules implemented in the Pro Bowl have made their way into the regular season, though. The changes we see today may only apply to this game, or potentially to future Pro Bowls.

Get ready for some wild and wacky football.