The NFL Is Testing Out 2 New Rules At The Pro Bowl

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for the upcoming Super Bowl, the rest of the stars in the NFL are getting ready for the Pro Bowl.

This year’s Pro Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Fans will have the chance to watch Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and several other playmakers take the field.

Although there isn’t as much excitement in the Pro Bowl as there is in the Super Bowl, the NFL is implementing two new rules that should make things more interesting.

There will be no legitimate kickoffs at the 2020 Pro Bowl. Following a score, teams can either elect to give the opposing team the ball at their 25-yard line, or they can take the ball at their own 25-yard line and try to convert on a fourth-and-15 play.

In order to keep possession of the ball, the team going for it on fourth down must convert. If they do not convert then it will be a turnover on downs and the opposing team will get possession at the dead ball spot.

The other rule change has to do with a false start. If an eligible receiver in a two-point stance flinches or lifts one foot off the ground, it will not be a false start as long as his other foot remains partially on the ground and he resets prior to the snap.

Here’s a recap of the Pro Bowl rules:

Here's a look at the two rule changes we'll be testing at #ProBowl 2020: https://t.co/agnWbdi5bA pic.twitter.com/lS6jAqEeL8 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 21, 2020

The kickoff rule will be the real change worth watching in the Pro Bowl. It essentially eliminates live kickoffs and might also fix the issue as to why teams can’t recover onside kicks anymore.

Do you prefer these new rules by the NFL, or would you rather see the league stick to its current format?