The NFL Might Play On Saturdays If College Football Is Delayed

Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear the league plans to play the 2020 season as planned.

While the NFL plans to go ahead with its season, the NCAA has not made a final decision on the college football season. If the college football season is delayed, the NFL could pounce.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the NFL is considering playing on Saturdays. If college football either doesn’t start on time or is canceled as a whole, the NFL will take over Saturdays as well.

No college football means there is an open time slot for the NFL. Marchand noted that the NFL would still primarily play on Sundays, with games on Thursday and Monday night as well.

Here’s more from the report:

While the majority of the week’s schedule would remain on Sundays, along with the primetime Monday and Thursday slates, some stand-alone games could be reset for Saturdays. The NFL will only consider the move if there is no college football.

Until the NCAA makes a final decision on the 2020 college football season, it’s all speculation.

However, it won’t be the first time we’ve seen the NFL on Saturdays. Every year, the NFL takes over Saturdays for playoff games.

Will there be a college football season?