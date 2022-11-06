The NFL Responds To The New Alvin Kamara Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The National Football League has responded to the new Alvin Kamara video that surfaced this week.

TMZ released a new video from the alleged incident involving the New Orleans Saints running back.

However, according to Pro Football Talk, the new video doesn't change Kamara's status.

"The NFL has not previously placed running back Alvin Kamara on paid leave, even though he’s facing felony battery charges in Nevada. Saturday’s development hasn’t changed that position.

A league spokesman told PFT on Saturday that the new video from TMZ.com that purports to show the attack, with Kamara engaged in it, will not change Kamara’s status," Mike Florio reported on Sunday.

The league is continuing to look at the situation.

“We continue to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review,” the league said.

Kamara has rushed for 413 yards and a touchdown this year, adding 287 receiving yards and two scores.