The NFL World Is Furious With Brett Favre's Decision

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Brett Favre speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brett Favre made a controversial decision this week, sparking outrage from many NFL fans and media members.

The Hall of Fame quarterback filed a motion in the Mississippi welfare case, arguing for the allegations against him to be dismissed entirely.

"It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi and national celebrity, in an effort to deflect responsibility for its own egregious wrongdoing," the motion read in part.

ESPN had more on the decision:

According to a Mississippi state audit, at least $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds, which originated from MDHS before flowing to nonprofits, were diverted from the poorest people in America's poorest state toward rich and powerful Mississippians. Six people have been arrested in the case, five of whom have pleaded guilty to state charges. Favre has not been charged criminally but was named in the civil suit on May 9.

Favre has been facing major scrutiny over the case.

NFL fans are not happy.

"Well well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions," one fan commented.

"Hope he gets whatever the maximum penalty is," a second fan tweeted.

"Lock him up," another fan wrote. "I don't wish jail on too many people, but he's one of them."

Former NFL punter turned media member Pat McAfee isn't happy, either.

“We have to make sure that it’s mentioned every time that man is mentioned because that’s a big deal,” McAfee said. “Now obviously Brett Favre Enterprises is alleging that this is all wrong. And I can’t wait to hear BFE…to drop Brett Favre Enterprises’ side of the story. And we will judge it accordingly. But for the information that we have currently, we have to mention, he tied the hands of poor people and took money right out of their pockets.”

The case, meanwhile, is ongoing.