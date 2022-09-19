The NFL World Is Furious With The Brett Favre News

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL world continues to be enraged about the Mississippi welfare scandal with Brett Favre.

Favre allegedly received more than $1 million in misused funds, and while he paid the money back, he reportedly still owes interest. The former Green Bay Packers star quarterback also witnessed his daughter's school receive $5 million for a volleyball stadium.

Fans are pretty outraged.

Text messages from the scandal have begun to leak through the media reporting, as well.

This is something that could cloud Favre for the rest of his life - and deservedly so.