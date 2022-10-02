The NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on Sunday.

Bradshaw shared some serious health news on Sunday afternoon, revealing that he's overcome two different types of cancer over the past year.

"Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and skin cancer surgeries this year. He said he is cancer-free, but still getting back to normal," Brad Galli tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Terry as he overcomes these serious health issues.

The NFL world is praying for the legendary quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

"Terry Bradshaw… you are the best!! You give me so much joy and laughs.. Prayers for you always!! Be well!" one fan tweeted.

"That’s why I never judge people’s appearances, you never know what they’re going through physically or medically," another fan wrote.

"God Speed Terry Bradshaw. Amazing how much the FOX football pre game team means to me. Big fan since the Chuck Knoll era and the Immaculate Reception," one fan added.

"Stay strong Terry Bradshaw!! God bless," another fan wrote.

"Terry Bradshaw just said live on the air that he was battling bladder and skin cancer. But he’s currently cancer-free. All the best, Terry," one fan added.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Continue to heal up, Terry!