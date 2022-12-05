The NFL World Is Praying For Tua Tagovailoa Tonight
The NFL World is hoping for the best for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night.
Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent injury.
The Dolphins have since announced that Tagovailoa is dealing with an injury to his ankle. NFL fans are hoping for the best for Tagovailoa.
"Injury Update | Tua Tagovailoa has an ankle injury and is questionable to return," the Dolphins announced.
It's been a tough year for Tagovailoa injury-wise.
Hopefully, the injury isn't anything serious.
Miami lost to San Francisco, 33-17, on Sunday afternoon.