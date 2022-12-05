The NFL World Is Praying For Tua Tagovailoa Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The NFL World is hoping for the best for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night.

Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent injury.

The Dolphins have since announced that Tagovailoa is dealing with an injury to his ankle. NFL fans are hoping for the best for Tagovailoa.

"Injury Update | Tua Tagovailoa has an ankle injury and is questionable to return," the Dolphins announced.

The NFL World is hoping for the best for Tagovailoa. Prayers are coming in for the star quarterback.

It's been a tough year for Tagovailoa injury-wise.

"I’m praying tua is healthy," one fan wrote.

"Praying for Tua Tagovailoa's ankle. Praying for a full recovery for all Miami Dolphin injuries," one fan added.

"Praying for Tua Tagovailoa's ankle," another fan wrote on social media.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Hopefully, the injury isn't anything serious.

Miami lost to San Francisco, 33-17, on Sunday afternoon.