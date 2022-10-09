The NFL World Is Shocked By Giants vs. Packers Game

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

London, baby.

The New York Giants shocked the NFL world on Sunday afternoon, as they're on the way to a 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.

New York is leading Green Bay, with the ball, with less than a minute remaining. It's going to take a miracle for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to tie this game up and force overtime.

With the win, the Giants will improve to a stunning 4-1.

The NFL world is pretty stunned.

Barring a last-second comeback, the Giants will improve to 4-1 on the season with Sunday's shocking win.

The Packers, meanwhile, will drop to 3-2 on the season following the stunning loss.

Are the New York Giants for real?