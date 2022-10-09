The NFL World Is Shocked By Giants vs. Packers Game
London, baby.
The New York Giants shocked the NFL world on Sunday afternoon, as they're on the way to a 27-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.
New York is leading Green Bay, with the ball, with less than a minute remaining. It's going to take a miracle for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to tie this game up and force overtime.
With the win, the Giants will improve to a stunning 4-1.
The NFL world is pretty stunned.
Barring a last-second comeback, the Giants will improve to 4-1 on the season with Sunday's shocking win.
The Packers, meanwhile, will drop to 3-2 on the season following the stunning loss.
Are the New York Giants for real?