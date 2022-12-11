The NFL World Is Stunned By Brock Purdy On Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback is starting for the first time in his career on Sunday. So far, so good.

San Francisco is throttling Tampa Bay, 21-0, midway through the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers quarterback is having his way against the Tampa Bay defense.

Tom Brady is not happy.

Purdy is 9 of 11 for 109 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions so far.

The NFL world is very impressed.

"Wait a minute?! Is Purdy THAT GUY!?!!?!" Richard Sherman tweeted.

"What a moment for Brock Purdy's dad watching his offense score twice on his first start," one fan added.

49ers fans are loving it, though.

"Pretty amazing that Tom Brady got to see Joe Montana, Steve Young and Brock Purdy play in person," a 49ers fan joked on social media.

The 49ers are currently leading the Bucs, 21-0, late in the first quarter on Sunday.

It could be a runaway victory for Purdy in his first start.