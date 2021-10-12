The NFLPA Is Reportedly Planning To Petition The NFL

Following Jon Gruden’s resignation as a result of leaked emails, the NFLPA is pushing for more transparency into the league’s investigation of the Washington Football Team.

Gruden’s emails featuring a racist trope and homophobic and misogynistic statements were part of the NFL’s investigation into the WFT organization. The league concluded its probe back in July, but has thus far kept the findings relatively quiet.

That might not be the case forever though. According to USA Today’s Mike Jones, the NFLPA is requesting the release of other materials from the WFT investigation.

“We have had communications with the league, and the NFLPA plans to request that the NFL release the rest of the emails,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told Jones.

NFL Players Association urges release of emails in Washington Football Team probe after Jon Gruden resigns https://t.co/2YNYqDXYJO via @USATODAY — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) October 12, 2021

A league spokesman reportedly told Jones that the NFL has “no current plans” to release any further emails, but considering the ones related to Gruden were already leaked to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, there’s no guarantee that other correspondence won’t be unearthed.

Let’s face it: Gruden said some inappropriate and offensive stuff in those emails, but we’d be willing to bet a lot of money he wasn’t the only person who did that. There’s likely other conversations that the NFL has possession of thanks to its WFT investigation that the league does not want to get out.

Time will tell if a news outlet can get its hands on any of those exchanges.