The NFL's 5 Highest-Paid Quarterbacks Following Today's News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Once again, the NFL quarterback market has been altered by another big contract. This time, it's Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray getting his payday.

On Thursday, the Cardinals signed Murray to a contract extension for five years worth over $230 million. The deal immediately vaults Murray into the upper echelon of NFL players, let alone NFL quarterbacks.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Murray is now comfortably inside the top five on a per-year basis. He currently ranks second behind reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rounding out the top five are Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Kyler Murray has been on an upwards trajectory from Week 1 of his rookie season. He's improved by leaps and bounds each season and has been rewarded for his efforts with Rookie of the Year honor and two Pro Bowl selections.

Murray was an early frontrunner for the NFL MVP award last year before an injury followed by a late-season collapse. He still managed to lead Arizona to the playoffs for the first time in several years though.

It's clear that the Cardinals have a franchise quarterback on their hands for the first time since Kurt Warner. And Arizona are making sure that they're keeping him for the long haul.

Will Kyler Murray justify the price they paid this season?