The NFL’s Biggest Stars Are Calling Out The League On Twitter

As the NFL tries to work out all the remaining details before training camps begin next week, the league and its players are struggling to come to terms on agreed upon safety requirements.

This weekend, there have been a handful of players who have taken to social media to express concern for their well-being. Among them are legendary quarterback Drew Brees, star defensive ends J.J. Watt and Myles Garrett and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter screenshotted tweets from Brees, Garrett, Landry and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley calling for the NFL to step up for safety.

All of them seem to have the same message and include the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

While those four tweets Schefter compiled feature four of the league’s more prominent players, they aren’t the only guys speaking up. Players like Stefon Diggs, Grady Jarrett and Russell Wilson have also expressed their opinions on Twitter.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. NFL training camp is about to start…and there’s still no clear plan on player healthy and family safety,” Wilson wrote. “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loves ones.”

The NFL and NFLPA remain in discussions on safety protocols, but until there’s an agreement, this will be a shadow hanging over the league.

Rookies will report to NFL training camps on Tuesday, followed by quarterbacks and injured players on Thursday. All remaining players will report on July 28.