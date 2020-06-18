The NFL’s Chief Medical Officer Responded To Dr. Fauci

The NFL certainly plans on having a season this fall, but Dr. Fauci has raised a few concerns about the logistics of having players travel to different cities on a weekly basis. It’s led many to wonder if the league will have to adopt a “bubble plan.”

Dr. Fauci issued a warning to the NFL during a CNN appearance with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, saying “Unless players are essentially in a bubble, insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day, it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

It didn’t take very long for the NFL to respond to these remarks. This afternoon, NFL Chiefs Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills released a statement about the framework of the 2020 season.

“We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem,” Dr. Sills said. “This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.”

Here’s the full statement from Dr. Sills:

JUST IN: The NFL has responded to Dr. Fauci’s statement this morning that said that football would be hard to play in the fall without a bubble framework. pic.twitter.com/cfjatz1vyh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2020

It sounds like the NFL will try to be as flexible as possible, so nothing is off the table at this moment.

Fortunately for football fans, there are still a few months left until the start of the season. Even though that’s more than enough time for potential spikes in coronavirus cases, it’s possible states can flatten the curve before the fall.

One thing is for sure, sports fans will have their fingers crossed that football games will take place this year.