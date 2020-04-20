The NFL’s Official Virtual Mock Draft Is Having Problems

The NFL is preparing for an unprecedented upcoming draft on Thursday. To do so, the league held a virtual mock draft on Monday – and according to reports, it didn’t go very well.

Teams around the league have major concerns regarding the technical aspect of the draft. The worldwide pandemic has forced general managers and coaches to set up “war rooms” in their own homes. Of course, this has caused massive concern.

The virtual aspect of the draft is bound to cause problems during the actual live event. To prepare, the NFL held a virtual mock draft on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the mock draft didn’t go very well. One participant sent Schefter a text, saying the “mock draft today already technical glitch” during the Bengals’ first pick. This isn’t good:

Text from a participant on the NFL’s mock draft that started at 1 pm EST. “Mock draft today already technical glitch w Cincinnatis 1st pick!!! Brutal.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

It’s safe to assume the draft will feature plenty technical errors and glitches throughout the event. But at least we’ll have a live sporting event on this weekend.

The 2020 draft is expected to feature plenty of surprises – more than recent draft history. The first two to three picks are seemingly locked into place, but behind that remains a mystery.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.