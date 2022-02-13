Here’s The Official Length Of Super Bowl 56 National Anthem

The national anthem for Super Bowl 56 was performed by country music star Mickey Guyton. As you’d expect, people around the world were curious as to how long her performance was.

Every year, sports fans place prop bets on the national anthem. With that being said, the run time for Guyton’s performance was 1 minute and 51 seconds long.

Some sportsbooks had the national anthem listed at 1 minute and 35 seconds. Those who bet the over must be pretty happy right now.

About 1:51 run time, for those who were interested ⏰ https://t.co/iKF5OzgcHz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 13, 2022

There were some people who genuinely tuned into Guyton’s performance just because of their appreciation for the national anthem.

“Mickey Guyton absolutely crushed the National Anthem. Legit tears came to my eyes,” NFL lawyer Darren Heitner said.

“Great National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Love it,” ESPN’s Marty Smith said.

It’s safe to say Guyton crushed it.

Now that Guyton’s performance is in the books, the Super Bowl can officially began.