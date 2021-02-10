The Complete Order For The 2021 NFL Draft Is Set

Now that Super Bowl LV is officially in the books, the order for the 2021 NFL Draft is set. To be fair, most of the order was already known prior to this past weekend’s game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first team on the clock when the draft starts in April. Just about everyone around the league believes that Urban Meyer will select Trevor Lawrence.

Rounding out the top three are the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Both franchises have unknowns at quarterback in Sam Darnold and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively. They could either draft another gunslinger, or add an offensive weapon to help them out.

The rest of the top 10 for this year’s draft order includes the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s the full order:

The 2021 NFL Draft order is set! pic.twitter.com/KkLMMS6Fm5 — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2021

As for the back end of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers will have the final pick of the first round. That’s literally the only downside to winning the Super Bowl, although we’re fairly sure that Bruce Arians won’t mind.

Teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will also be picking toward the back half of the first round. All these teams mentioned have rosters ready to win now, so adding an impact player could greatly increase their chances of making a Super Bowl run next season.

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin on April 29 and run through May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.