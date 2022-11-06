The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

We tried, Aaron.

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week.

Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals.

Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely leaking information to make it clear to Rodgers that they tried.

"As the theory that was suggested (by me) goes, the Packers simply want quarterback Aaron Rodgers to think they’re trying. Even if the effort is half-assed, half-hearted, and/or hoof-hearted," Mike Florio writes.

He's probably not wrong.

The Packers reportedly made runs at Chase Claypool and Darren Waller, among other players, but weren't able to swing a deal.

Green Bay has struggled both on and off the field this season, apparently.

The Packers are set to play at the Lions on Sunday.