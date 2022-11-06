The Packers Reportedly Attempted 2 Major Trades

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers could probably use some help on offense, but they didn't get it at the trade deadline.

Despite Aaron Rodgers publicly voicing his need for a new weapon or two, the Packers held firm at the trade deadline earlier this week.

But it wasn't without trying.

According to a report, the Packers attempted two major trades at the deadline.

"The Packers made aggressive attempts to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, league sources told ESPN.

Green Bay offered two draft picks -- its second-round pick and another late-round pick -- to Pittsburgh for Claypool, according to sources," Adam Schefter reports.

The Packers have been among the most disappointing teams in the league so far this season.

They didn't get much help at the trade deadline, but perhaps they'll be able to turn their season around moving forward in 2022.