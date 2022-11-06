The Packers Reportedly Attempted 2 Major Trades
The Green Bay Packers could probably use some help on offense, but they didn't get it at the trade deadline.
Despite Aaron Rodgers publicly voicing his need for a new weapon or two, the Packers held firm at the trade deadline earlier this week.
But it wasn't without trying.
According to a report, the Packers attempted two major trades at the deadline.
"The Packers made aggressive attempts to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, league sources told ESPN.
Green Bay offered two draft picks -- its second-round pick and another late-round pick -- to Pittsburgh for Claypool, according to sources," Adam Schefter reports.
The Packers have been among the most disappointing teams in the league so far this season.
They didn't get much help at the trade deadline, but perhaps they'll be able to turn their season around moving forward in 2022.