The Panthers Worked Out 5 Kickers On Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have less than two weeks to find a new kicker.

Zane Gonzalez injured his groin during sideline warmups in Friday's preseason game, and Matt Rhule called it a "significant" and "long-term" injury. That leaves the team without a healthy kicker.

Per the NFL's personnel notice, as spotted by Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams and The Athletic's Joe Person, the Panthers worked out the following five kickers on Monday: Taylor Bertolet, Brian Johnson, Chase McLaughlin, Eddy Pineiro, and Matthew Wright.

Bertolet has signed with multiple NFL teams, including two stints with the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, but he's yet to see NFL action. The former Texas A&M alum played for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers this year.

Johnson made all 10 field goal tries for the New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders despite missing four extra points last season. Washington waived him in June.

McLaughlin has played in 31 games for six NFL teams. He got his longest run in one spot last year when converting 15 of 21 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points for the Cleveland Browns.

In five games with the Jets last year, Pineiro's only miss was a blocked point-after try. He previously played all 16 games for the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Wright was 21-of-24 on field goals for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year with no misses from within 40 yards. He provided all of Jacksonville's scoring in a 9-6 upset over the Buffalo Bills that contains his only career miss from under 50 yards (42).

Carolina will need to sign a replacement before beginning the season against Cleveland on Sept. 11.