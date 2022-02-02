The Pro Bowl Will Experiment With Notable Rule Change

Over the past few years, the NFL has used the Pro Bowl as a chance to experiment with potential rule changes. That’ll remain the case this Sunday when the AFC and NFC square off in Las Vegas.

The NFL announced that it will be implementing the “Spot and Choose” method this Sunday for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens proposed the “Spot and Choose” rule to the Competition Committee.

The winner of the coin toss on Sunday can either choose where to spot the ball for the other team or decide whether it wants to start on offense or defense from the other team’s designated spot.

The spot of the football will be chosen before the winner of the toss decides to start out on offense or defense.

The #ProBowl continues to serve as a platform for game innovation — in addition to rules changes from previous years, we will be implementing the Spot and Choose method on Sunday 👇 Get the full details HERE: https://t.co/dV1hI065zt 📺: February 6 @ 3 p.m. ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/V7hwyEldTU — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 2, 2022

In the NFL Football Operations’ statement this afternoon, the league emphasized the importance of testing out rule changes like this.

“The 2022 Pro Bowl will continue to serve as a platform for innovation and will implement the Spot and Choose method proposed to the Competition Committee by the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of the game (after the coin toss) and at the start of the second half for this game only. The Spot and Choose method will also be implemented should the 2022 Pro Bowl go to overtime,” the NFL Football Operations said.

We’ll see if this experiment goes well on Sunday.