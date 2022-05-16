The Rams Want Odell Beckham Back: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. The talented wide receiver suffered a tough injury in the Super Bowl and it's unclear when he'll be back to 100 percent. However, there are still multiple teams interested in signing the wide receiver in free agency.

The Los Angeles Rams are one of those teams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has made it clear that he wants Odell back on the roster.

"I really want Odell back on our team," McVay told Rich Eisen.

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said. “He’s a guy that in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate. We all know what a charisma and a presence that he has. He is truly a great teammate, made so many impactful plays. It was a shame to see him go down in that game but man, he sure still made an impact with those two catches that he did have. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

The Rams already went and got Allen Robinson in free agency, but they're open to more depth.

"Hope he comes back strong. Kupp, Robinson, and OBJ come the playoff run? Perhaps Big Whit unretiring for one last ride ala Weddle? That's scary," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Irdk if this is possible. Ya'll went ahead and got Allen Robinson who is arguably better than OBJ now. I don't think they'll resign OBJ. Idk if this is a good or bad take but its just my opinion," one fan added.

