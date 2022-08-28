The Seahawks Want Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to throw the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on November 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

It sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo is going to end up on the Seahawks before it's all said and done.

Garoppolo remains on the 49ers, though the veteran quarterback is expected to be cut soon. Once Garoppolo is released, the 49ers quarterback is expected to land with San Francisco's rival team.

“So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend, I think they’ll cut Jimmy G,” former NFL GM Mike Lombardi said. “I think that's when they’ll cut him, and then he’ll have to go do his contract and go up to Seattle and go there.

“But there is no interest in allowing Seattle to have even a week of preparation with Jimmy G to come in as their starting quarterback. But I do believe, reliably reported to me, that Seattle is the team that wants him.”

Garoppolo is an obvious fit in Seattle, which is in need of a legitimate quarterback.

"Trade him then …" one 49ers fan said.

"Cut jimmy and end this, if they keep him they’re essentially holding him hostage," another fan added.

"We been knowing this it’s just when," one fan added.

"He’s probably better than lance right now. Going to be a brutal media campaign if this happens," another fan wrote.

It will certainly create an interesting dynamic in the NFC West, that's for sure.