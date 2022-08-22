The Vikings Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings made some tough cuts on Monday, saying goodbye to veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson and injured defensive lineman Jullian Taylor.

The team announced the roster moves via its official Twitter account.

Wilson joined the Vikings after three seasons in Miami, following four with the Chiefs.

For the majority of his career, Wilson has been a guy who can stretch the field for a team as its third-fourth receiver. Now the 30-year-old will hit the open market.

As for Taylor, the former seventh-round pick hasn't appeared in a regular season game since tearing his ACL in 2020.