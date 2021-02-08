The Weeknd Posts Message Following His Halftime Show Performance

While The Weeknd’s halftime show performance at Super Bowl LV will likely be remembered more for the memes than the songs he sang, the man himself had a blast.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, The Weeknd said he “couldn’t stop smiling” the entire time he was performing. He thanked the NFL and sponsors for giving him the opportunity.

“still buzzing from last night,” The Weeknd tweeted. “i couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. thank you @pepsi @NFL @RocNation for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it !”

The Weeknd’s fans definitely liked the sentiment. In less than an hour since posting, his tweet has over 80,000 likes and 10,000 retweets.

The overall reaction to the performance seemed to have been a mixed bag based on the initial reaction. But as of today, the official video has over nine million views on YouTube with 530,000 likes and 21,000 dislikes.

That seems like a pretty strong vote of support from the wider sports world.

The Weeknd’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LV is just the latest incredible accomplishment for the 30-year-old recording artist.

He adds that accolade to the three Grammys, two Guinness World Records, and Academy Award nomination he’s received in just the past five years.

Not bad for a man who was homeless just over a decade ago.

