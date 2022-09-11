The X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Mac Jones

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

A frustrating season debut for the New England Patriots' offense ended with an injury scare for Mac Jones.

The quarterback underwent X-rays on an injured back following Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the results came back negative.

The team will evaluate him further when returning to its facilities.

New England couldn't get much going against a swarming Miami defense. Jones went 21-of-30 for 213 yards and a touchdown, but he also coughed up an interception and a fumble.

Not naming an offensive coordinator opened the Patriots up to some scrutiny. The starters performed poorly in their limited preseason action and didn't draw glowing reviews in training camp.

Sunday's performance won't help quell concerns about New England's offense.

After running a conservative offense throughout his rookie season, Jones is looking to take a step forward in 2022. However, he only connected with new wide receiver DeVante Parker for one of two targets for nine yards.

If Jones is cleared to play, he'll go to Pittsburgh next Sunday to face a Steelers defense that opened the season with seven sacks and four interceptions in an overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.