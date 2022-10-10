The X-Ray Results For Baker Mayfield Are Reportedly In
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was spotted in a walking boot following Sunday's home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Monday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mayfield underwent X-rays on his injured foot.
They came back negative.
"Baker Mayfield had X-Rays on his foot following the game and they were negative. He'll have an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury after leaving yesterday in a walking boot," he reported on Monday.
The Panthers have been arguably the NFL's worst team so far this season and Mayfield is a major reason why that's the case.
With Sam Darnold still out, it's difficult to see the Panthers making a quarterback change.
However, it's possible that Mayfield's injury situation could force one into happening.