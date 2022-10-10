The X-Ray Results For Baker Mayfield Are Reportedly In

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was spotted in a walking boot following Sunday's home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Monday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mayfield underwent X-rays on his injured foot.

They came back negative.

"Baker Mayfield had X-Rays on his foot following the game and they were negative. He'll have an MRI today to determine the extent of the injury after leaving yesterday in a walking boot," he reported on Monday.

The Panthers have been arguably the NFL's worst team so far this season and Mayfield is a major reason why that's the case.

With Sam Darnold still out, it's difficult to see the Panthers making a quarterback change.

However, it's possible that Mayfield's injury situation could force one into happening.