The X-Ray Results On Randall Cobb Are Reportedly In

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

An emotional Randall Cobb got carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

It appears the injury might not be as severe as he feared. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, X-Rays came back negative. The veteran wide receiver will undergo an MRI to verify what may be a high ankle sprain.

Aaron Rodgers told reporters after the game, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky, that Cobb thought he broke his ankle, but the quarterback believed otherwise when seeing his longtime teammate in better spirits.

While Rodgers' medical expertise certainly warrants skepticism, he said Cobb could land on the injured reserve.

Cobb remains a safety valve in a group of otherwise inexperienced wideouts. Rodgers connected with the 32-year-old on seven of 13 targets for 99 yards in last weekend's 27-22 loss to the New York Giants.

Sunday quickly provided an indication of which pass-catchers Rodgers will trust if Cobb is sidelined. Robert Tonyan led the Packers with 12 targets and 10 catches after entering Week 6 with just 20 targets and 17 receptions all season. Allen Lazard drew a season-high nine targets and scored his fourth touchdown.

Cobb's absence could also lead to a bigger role for rookie Romeo Doubs. That's assuming Green Bay doesn't pursue outside assistance.

While Cobb's injury is unfortunate, he at least looks to have avoided the worst-case scenario.