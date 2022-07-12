There Appears To Be 3 NFL Starting Quarterback Competitions

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Most NFL teams will enter training camp with a clear starting quarterback for the 2022 season. However, a few teams still have some uncertainty under center this summer.

On Tuesday, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer they'll have an "open competition" between Sam Darnold and the recently acquired Baker Mayfield.

In light of this news, ESPN's Field Yates identifies the three teams he believes have a preseason quarterback battle. Along with Carolina, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks aren't naming a QB1 just yet.

Mayfield is likely the favorite to start over Darnold, who posted a 71.9 quarterback rating in 12 games last season. However, the Panthers only sent the Cleveland Browns a conditional 2024 draft pick for Mayfield, so they won't necessarily feel pressured to have him open as the Week 1 starter against his former team.

Last month, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly said Mitchell Trubisky has "a significant head start" over Kenny Pickett. The rookie could earn playing time during his rookie campaign, but it probably won't happen out of the gate.

Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock isn't quite an epic showdown in Seattle.

Although Smith floundered early in his career with the New York Jets, seemingly sentencing him to a career of backup duty, he played well in place of Russell Wilson. Smith completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and one pick in four games.

Acquired from the Denver Broncos as part of the Wilson return, Lock went 67-of-111 for 787 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions last season. Denver lost all three of his starts.

NFL fans will get a better read on these three situations throughout the coming weeks.