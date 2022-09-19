There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening.

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC.

At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans in a game on ESPN. It will also air on ESPN2.

Later on Monday night, at 8:30 p.m. E.T., the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings. That game will air on ABC.

The decision to have two Monday night games is mostly due to television contracts. ESPN and ABC got more primetime games written into the TV deals.

"As always, the decision to have the doubleheader comes down to the television contract and the money that comes with it. Primetime and exclusive windows can provide the NFL an opportunity to increase what the networks pay to air games, so why not figure out ways to pull out more individual broadcasts!" DraftKings writes.

Hopefully tonight's games live up to the hype.