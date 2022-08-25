There Are 2 NFL Preseason Games Tonight: Here's The Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meets with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The final week of the preseason kicks off this Thursday evening with two intriguing matchups

The first game on tonight's schedule features the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay has been using this preseason as a chance to see if Jordan Love has made any improvements. Kansas City, meanwhile, has allowed Patrick Mahomes to suit up in both exhibition games thus far.

Kickoff for the Packers-Chiefs game is at 8 p.m. ET.

The following game features the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. Both teams are 2-0 heading into this matchup.

San Francisco looked sharp in its preseason opener, as second-year quarterback Trey Lance completed four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

As for Houston, it has seen constant growth from Davis Mills. He had a smooth performance against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

The 49ers and Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Packers-Chiefs game will be televised on NFL Network.

The 49ers-Texans game will be available on Amazon Prime Video.