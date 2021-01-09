There Are 3 NFL Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

In just a few hours, NFL fans around the country will flock to their respective TV’s as playoff football finally kicks off.

Before the 2020 season officially kicked off, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that the league would be able to play a full schedule. Well, here we are 256 games later ready to crown a new champion – or perhaps it will be the Kansas City Chiefs once again.

Later this afternoon, the one team analysts believe can stop the Chiefs from reaching the Super Bowl will be in action. Wild Card Weekend kicks off with a battle between young quarterback Josh Allen and the elder statesmen in Philip Rivers.

Allen put together an MVP-worthy season, while Rivers is in the playoffs in his first year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s the full schedule of today’s game:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:05 on CBS

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Despite sneaking into the playoffs, both the Rams and Washington could be without their starting quarterbacks today.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff suffered a broken and dislocated thumb two weeks ago. Goff has been working at practice, but there is a legitimate chance he doesn’t play.

Meanwhile, Washington starting quarterback Alex Smith has been battling a calf injury in the same leg he suffered a horrific injury two years ago. Although he said the two are unrelated, it’s clear he’s being hampered – possibly enough to keep him out of tonight’s game.

If that’s the case, the Buccaneers would face off against backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.