There Are 4 Football Games On Today - Here's The Schedule

Football fans are in for a treat this Thanksgiving. There are a total of four games on the schedule this Thursday.

The action kicks off with the Bills and Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. This game could be a shootout in the Motor City.

Everyone knows what Josh Allen brings to the table, but let's not forget the Lions are eighth in the league in scoring.

Later in the day, the Cowboys will host the Giants in an NFC East showdown. Both teams are playoff contenders at the moment.

The Cowboys are double-digit favorites heading into this game. That makes sense considering they dismantled the Vikings on the road last weekend.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Giants game is currently set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The third and final Thanksgiving game for the NFL features the Patriots and Vikings. Plenty of eyes will be on Kirk Cousins, who usually struggles in prime time.

The Patriots and Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Before the Patriots-Vikings game begins, football fans can watch the Egg Bowl on ESPN.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET. This rivalry game always has the potential to be a high-scoring affair.

So grab yourself a plate of your favorite Thanksgiving food and enjoy all the action that'll unfold this Thursday.