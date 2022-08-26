There Are 4 NFL Preseason Games Today - Here's The Schedule

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The final week of the preseason resumes this Friday evening with four interesting matchups.

The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills take on the Carolina Panthers. Star quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the team's preseason finale.

At 8 p.m. ET, the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will square off at AT&T Stadium. This will be a great opportunity for Drew Lock to show what he can do in an expanded role.

The third game on Friday's schedule features the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff for this matchup is also at 8 p.m. ET. It's still unclear if the Saints will play their starters in this game.

The fourth and final game taking place this Friday includes the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Josh McDaniels will have a chance to coach against his former mentor, Bill Belichick.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Raiders game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This weekend will be the final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a strong impression on their respective coaching staffs.

Teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players by Aug. 30.