There Are 5 NFL Preseason Games Today - Here's The Schedule

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 19-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Buckle up, football fans. The NFL preseason gets into full swing this Friday afternoon.

There will be five NFL preseason games today. One in particular is bound to garner a big audience due to the quarterbacks playing; Jordan Love and the Packers travel to the Bay Area to take on Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers at 8:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Lions-Falcons will get the day going, though. The two NFC teams will square off at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Other preseason games include Browns-Jaguars, Cardinals-Bengals and Jets-Eagles.

The 49ers-Packers preseason game won't be your typical preseason exhibition.

Trey Lance will get considerable playing time tonight. He's the team's new starter, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jordan Love, meanwhile, will start for the Packers this evening. The jury's still out on the former Utah State star. This preseason will be vital in his development.

Matt LaFleur has been highly complimentary of his backup quarterback.

“I think he’s much more in rhythm,” LaFleur said on Sunday, via Packers Wire. “I think there’s more decisiveness. I think you see it in his footwork, and he’s not getting what I call ‘stuck’ at the top of the drop, where both feet are hitting at the same time, and he’s just kind of sitting there. It just looks more rhythmical, just looks more fluid, and I think it’s translated in his play. I think he’s definitely thrown the ball pretty accurately and has made pretty good decisions.”

Love vs. Lance is going to be must-watch television, at least in the first quarter. Enjoy a great day of football, folks.