There Are 8 NFL Preseason Games Today - Here's The Schedule

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his second half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NFL fans are in for a treat this Saturday. There are a total of eight preseason games on the schedule, with the action starting as early as 1 p.m. ET.

Four of the games that'll take place this Saturday will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

Here's the full schedule:

Chiefs vs. Bears - 1 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Commanders - 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Bills - 4 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Steelers - 7 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Texans - 8 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Broncos - 9 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Chargers - 10 p.m. ET

Although there should be plenty of exciting moments from this Saturday's preseason slate, it's important to note that several key players will be sitting out.

The Buccaneers have already announced that Tom Brady won't suit up for their preseason opener. He's currently away from the team due to personal reasons.

Earlier this week, the Cowboys ruled out Dak Prescott and a few starters for their matchup against the Broncos.

The Bills are also going to be without their star quarterback. It doesn't really make sense for them to play Josh Allen in an exhibition game.

And of course, NFL fans should expect the Rams to sit most of their top starters. Sean McVay has been doing that for years.