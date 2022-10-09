There Are Growing Calls For NFL Coach's Firing

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dan Campbell was the darling of the football world during "Hard Knocks," and even early on in the regular season, when the Detroit Lions got off to an impressive start.

But Sunday, the Lions were demolished by the Patriots, who were starting a third-string quarterback in rookie Bailey Zappe.

Detroit is now 1-4 on the season.

There are now growing calls for the Lions to fire the head coach this season.

"I think the Lions need to fire Dan Campbell and the entire coaching staff… this is a new level of bad… these guys are all clowns," one fan wrote.

"They better fire Dan Campbell. To get shut out 29-0 to a 3rd string QB is beyond unacceptable," one fan added.

"Will the Lions even win 3 games this year? Or was last year an aberration?" another fan wondered.

"Fire Campbell fire Glenn FIRE EVERYONE. A pathetic joke of a team," one fan added.

The Lions need to turn things around - and quickly.