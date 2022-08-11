There Are Now 2 Active NFL Players Aged 40 Or Older

It's been well-documented that Tom Brady continues to defy Father Time. However, he's not the only active player in the NFL who's at least 40 years old.

On Thursday, Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee officially turned 40.

Lee, who started his career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2004, is coming off a season where he averaged 49 yards per punt.

Even though Lee thought about retiring this offseason, he returned for another season.

"I feel God blessed me with my talents," Lee said, via the Cardinals' official website. "My wife was like, 'As long as you can continue to do it, I think it's a disservice not to continue to play.' "

Lee hasn't earned All-Pro honors since 2012. That doesn't mean he's producing at a mediocre level though.

Since joining the Cardinals in 2017, Lee has averaged 47.6 yards per punt. He actually owns the highest career total in team history.

Lee might not see a lot of action during the preseason. His workload will almost certainly ramp up when the regular season begins.