There Are Now 3 NFL Head Coaching Jobs Available

Detroit has fired head coach Matt Patricia. The decision isn’t surprising considering there have been rumblings for several weeks now. Patricia never appeared capable of coaching an NFL team, let alone a dysfunctional franchise like the Lions.

There are now three head coaching jobs available in the NFL. The Lions are the latest team in need of a head coach, joining the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans. Each organization fired its head coach earlier this year.

▪️Falcons: Matt Ryan (35), but major defensive needs

▪️Lions: Rock solid Matthew Stafford with need for playmakers

▪️Texans: Deshaun Watson ⭐️ ⭐️ with depleted 2021 draft capital — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2020

The Texans seems like the best option at the moment. Deshaun Watson is a superstar in the making, and a few key trades and acquisitions could elevate the team to the playoffs.

The Lions could also be attractive. Matthew Stafford is the most underrated quarterback in the NFL, and is fully capable of leading a team to the playoffs as long as he’s surrounded by the right roster.

Atlanta, meanwhile, needs a complete rebuild. The Falcons still have Matt Ryan, but he’s at the tail-end of his NFL career.

Three NFL teams currently need a new head coach. That number could grow to as many as four if the Jets fire Adam Gase, which they’re expected to at some point.