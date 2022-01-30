There Are Now 5 NFL Head Coaching Openings

The NFL head coaching carousel continues to whirl. The Las Vegas Raiders are the latest team to make a hire, reportedly landing Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

That makes four new coaches hired since last week. In addition to the Raiders and McDaniels, the Bears tabbed Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Giants picked Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the Broncos landed Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Five openings remain: the Dolphins, Jaguars, Saints, Texans and Vikings.

For the Jaguars, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is reportedly the top candidate, but there are apparent disagreements between the former Jacksonville quarterback and the team’s management.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and are also reportedly looking at Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, among others.

The Dolphins are reportedly eyeing two men: 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As for the Texans, they are apparently focused on their former backup quarterback Josh McCown and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Lastly, the Saints are the most surprising name on this list following Sean Payton’s sudden retirement last week. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is appears to be the top internal candidate, but are also looking at Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a former Saints assistant, as well as ex-Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was a candidate for the Giants’ job.